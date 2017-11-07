FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emerson Electric sees FY18 profit rising 4-12 pct
2017年11月7日 / 中午12点08分 / 更新于 18 小时前

Emerson Electric sees FY18 profit rising 4-12 pct

Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co forecast its fiscal 2018 adjusted profit per share to rise 4 percent to 12 percent, helped partly by stabilizing demand from the oil and gas industry.

Emerson said adjusted net earnings per share for fiscal year ending September are expected to be $2.75-$2.95, compared with $2.64 in fiscal 2017.

The company expects underlying sales, excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, to increase 4-6 percent. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

