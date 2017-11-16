FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Kazakh airline SCAT orders six Boeing jets
2017年11月16日 / 上午10点14分 / 1 天前

AIRSHOW-Kazakh airline SCAT orders six Boeing jets

1 分钟阅读

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Boeing signed a deal at the Dubai Airshow on Thursday to sell six Boeing 737 MAX 8 passenger jets to SCAT Airlines of Kazakhstan, a person close to the discussions said.

The deal, involving a firm order for the six aircraft worth $600 million at list prices, was expected to be announced later on Thursday.

The airline, based in the South Kazakhstan city of Shymkent, also secured purchase rights for a further five 737 MAX 8 aircraft, the person said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)

