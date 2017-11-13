FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-Air Arabia leases six Airbus A321neos from Air Lease Corp
频道
专题
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
路透精英汇
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
深度分析
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
国际财经
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月13日 / 上午11点04分 / 2 天前

AIRSHOW-Air Arabia leases six Airbus A321neos from Air Lease Corp

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details, background)

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Air Arabia, the United Arab Emirates’ only listed airline, announced on Monday a leasing agreement for six Airbus A321neo long-range jets from U.S.-based Air Lease Corp at the Dubai Airshow.

The aircraft, powered by CFM International engines, will be delivered from 2019, Air Arabia Chief Executive Adel Ali said.

The 215-seat, long-range jets will be used on high density routes, and could be used to launch new routes in Asia, including to cities in China, Malaysia, Thailand.

It is the first time Air Arabia has added newer model A320 family jets to its fleet. Its current fleet is all Airbus jets. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Arnold and Mark Potter)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below