FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-Airbus nears deal to sell around 400 jets to Indigo Partners - sources
频道
专题
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
路透精英汇
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
深度分析
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
中国财经
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月15日 / 凌晨3点32分 / 1 天前

AIRSHOW-Airbus nears deal to sell around 400 jets to Indigo Partners - sources

1 分钟阅读

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Airbus SE is close to agreeing a blockbuster order worth more than $40 billion at list prices to sell around 400 aircraft to U.S.-based investment fund Indigo Partners, founded by low-cost airline pioneer Bill Franke, two sources said.

The sources, who were familiar with the matter, said the deal could be unveiled at the Dubai Airshow later on Wednesday in a huge comeback for the European planemaker, which had so far been upstaged by rival Boeing Co at the airshow and in the annual aircraft orders race.

Airbus and Indigo Partners declined to comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher in Dubai; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below