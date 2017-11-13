FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-Dubai wants guarantee on A380 output before placing A380 order
频道
专题
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
路透精英汇
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
深度分析
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
国际财经
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月13日 / 早上6点24分 / 2 天前

AIRSHOW-Dubai wants guarantee on A380 output before placing A380 order

1 分钟阅读

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Dubai wants a guarantee that Airbus will keep production of the A380 superjumbo open for at least 10 years before Emirates places a new order for the world’s largest jetliner, the airline’s president told Reuters on Monday.

Speaking to Reuters at the Dubai Airshow, Tim Clark also said the largest Middle East carrier would also probably stick with the Boeing 787 for its mid-sized needs after ordering 40 of the jets on Sunday and could order more of them in future. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below