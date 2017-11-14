AIRSHOW-Dubai's Emirates says it could order more Boeing 787s on same terms

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Emirates has the flexibility to order more Boeing 787s under the same commercial terms as its deal announced on Sunday, the airline’s president Tim Clark said on Tuesday.

Emirates committed on Sunday to buying 40 787-10s, in a deal worth $15.1 billion.

The Dubai-based airline could start receiving those aircraft earlier than 2022, when it is currently scheduled to begin taking delivery, Clark told reporters at the Dubai Airshow.

He did not say how many more 787s Emirates might order, or when a decision would be made on whether to buy more. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)