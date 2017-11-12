FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE AIRSHOW-Emirates partners with Mercedes, Jeremy Clarkson for new first class
频道
专题
特朗普表示相信普京说的俄罗斯没有干预美国大选
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普表示相信普京说的俄罗斯没有干预美国大选
一周经济展望：主要央行的政策沟通失灵了吗？
深度分析
一周经济展望：主要央行的政策沟通失灵了吗？
TPP在美国缺席的情况下继续向前推进 将更名为CPTPP
国际财经
TPP在美国缺席的情况下继续向前推进 将更名为CPTPP
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月12日 / 早上7点07分 / 更新于 20 小时前

REFILE AIRSHOW-Emirates partners with Mercedes, Jeremy Clarkson for new first class

3 分钟阅读

(Refiles to aid `Airshow’ to headline; no change in text.)

By Alexander Cornwell and Tim Hepher

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Dubai airline Emirates joined forces with Mercedes-Benz and motoring journalist Jeremy Clarkson to launch its new first-class suites on Sunday, inspired by the styling of luxury car interiors.

Emirates, which was the first airline to put showers on commercial jets, rolled out the futuristic design at the start of the Dubai Airshow.

“This is the first time we have seen anything like this in the civil aviation world,” Emirates President Tim Clark said.

The six fully enclosed cabins for its Boeing 777 jets feature seats that recline into flat beds and a 32-inch television.

B/E Aerospace, recently acquired by Rockwell Collins , is the supplier of the seats.

Emirates said it spent “many millions” of dollars developing the new premium section over several years.

“The investment is an awful lot of money,” Clark said, declining to disclose exactly how much the airline had spent.

Emirates has placed high-definition cameras outside the planes, enabling passengers sitting in the middle of the first class cabin to have a window-like experience.

The airline has recruited Jeremy Clarkson, co-presenter of Amazon car show Grand Tour, for their advertising campaign to promote the new first class.

“You may not like him, but most people find him amusing, sometimes a little irritating, but he is very impactful,” Clark said.

Clarkson was dropped from co-presenting BBC’s Top Gear in 2015 after he physically attacked a producer.

The size of the suites will reduce the number of first- class seats on Emirates’ 777s from eight to six.

Clark said Emirates was studying how to add them to its A380 fleet, and dismissed skepticism of first class by other airlines, telling reporters that there was strong demand for the premium class including on routes to China, Paris, and London.

Some carriers have reduced the size of their first class, or dropped it altogether in favour of business class and a premium economy class product. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Larry King)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below