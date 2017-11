DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Boeing is close to a deal to sell around 40 of its 787-10 passenger jets to Dubai’s Emirates, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

The deal, which may be announced as early as this week’s Dubai Airshow, could be worth some $12.5 billion at list prices, the sources said, asking not to be identified.

Boeing and Emirates declined comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)