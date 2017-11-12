FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Emirates places provisional order for 40 Boeing 787-10
特朗普表示相信普京说的俄罗斯没有干预美国大选
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普表示相信普京说的俄罗斯没有干预美国大选
焦点：费城联储总裁哈克赞成美联储12月升息 仍警惕通胀形势
深度分析
焦点：费城联储总裁哈克赞成美联储12月升息 仍警惕通胀形势
TPP在美国缺席的情况下继续向前推进 将更名为CPTPP
国际财经
TPP在美国缺席的情况下继续向前推进 将更名为CPTPP
2017年11月12日 / 上午9点47分 / 1 天前

AIRSHOW-Emirates places provisional order for 40 Boeing 787-10

1 分钟阅读

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emirates unveiled a provisional order for 40 Boeing 787-10 jetliners, worth $12.5 billion at list prices, at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

Emirates chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, said the carrier had chosen the latest version of Boeing’s mid-sized wide-body jet after comparing it with the Airbus A350.

Deliveries will start in 2022, he added.

Reuters earlier reported that Boeing was close to clinching a deal for around 40 of the 787-10 jets.

Reporting by Tim Hepher

