FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-EgyptAir signs $1.1 bln deal for 12 Bombardier CSeries jets
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 晚上10点06分 / 更新于 20 小时前

AIRSHOW-EgyptAir signs $1.1 bln deal for 12 Bombardier CSeries jets

4 分钟阅读

(Adds comments from CEO at Goldman conference, share reaction)

By Alexander Cornwell and Allison Lampert

DUBAI/MONTREAL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - State-owned EgyptAir signed an initial order for 12 Bombardier Inc CSeries jets on Tuesday, marking the Canadian planemaker’s second deal for the aircraft this month after a 1-1/2-year-long sales drought. The two orders, the other for 31 planes from an undisclosed European buyer, are expected to be finalized by the end of 2017, a senior Bombardier executive said.

The agreements are expected to generate momentum for the narrowbody jets and follow an October decision by European planemaker Airbus SE to take a majority stake in the CSeries program, throwing its marketing and purchasing power behind the aircraft.

“We anticipate both of them by year end,” Fred Cromer, who heads Bombardier’s commercial aircraft division, told reporters of the new sales deals.

“We are respecting the customer’s wishes to not disclose the identity,” Cromer said from Dubai, referring to the European buyer.

He added that the two deals would bring Bombardier’s firm CSeries orders to a total of more than 400 jets.

The EgyptAir deal is valued at $1.1 billion based on list prices.

The CSeries has won fans for its design and fuel efficiency but the lack of orders for the 110-130 seat plane over 18 months stemmed from doubts over its future before the industry-changing deal with Airbus.

At the Dubai Airshow on Tuesday, Ethiopian Airlines’ chief executive said he would decide next year whether to buy CSeries or Brazil-based Embraer’s E-jet series as a replacement for its Boeing’s 737-7.

Colin Bole, Bombardier’s senior vice president of commercial aircraft, said there were no particular conditions or terms that needed to be met to finalize the two deals.

But the EgyptAir letter of intent to purchase the jets includes options for a further 12 CSeries that, if exercised, would increase the total list value of the deal to nearly $2.2 billion.

Bombardier is engaged in a trade dispute with Boeing, which complained that the CSeries had been subsidized and sold below cost in the United States. A U.S. trade commission will decide in early 2018 whether to impose duties of nearly 300 percent on the planes as urged by the U.S. Commerce Department.

As part of the Airbus venture, Bombardier has said it would invest $300 million to set up an Alabama assembly line for CSeries purchased by American carriers.

The Alabama facility will create 500 U.S. jobs and make the CSeries a “fully U.S. domestic product,” Bombardier Chief Executive Officer Alain Bellemare said on Tuesday, at a Goldman Sachs conference in Boston.

Legal experts say Bombardier’s strategy of performing final assembly in Alabama might allow the CSeries to avoid duties because the trade case targets partially and fully-assembled aircraft.

Bombardier and Airbus could argue they are importing parts, like the wing from Northern Ireland, to be assembled in the United States.

Bombardier shares were up 1.6 percent late on Tuesday, while the benchmark Canada share index was down 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell in DUBAI and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Tom Brown)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below