2017年11月15日 / 下午12点32分 / 更新于 16 小时前

AIRSHOW-Middle East's flydubai interested in Boeing's proposed mid-sized jet

1 分钟阅读

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Flydubai is interested in the mid-sized jet that Boeing is studying whether to develop, the Middle East carrier’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Ghaith al-Ghaith told Reuters at the Dubai Airshow the airline wants to know more about the proposed jet.

Boeing is looking at potentially filling a market gap between narrow and wide-body jets with a new aircraft that could seat 220 to 270 passengers.

Reporting by Tim Hepher & Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Arnold

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
