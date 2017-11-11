FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Boeing sees steady Gulf demand, interest in mid-sized jet
特朗普表示相信普京说的俄罗斯没有干预美国大选
特朗普表示相信普京说的俄罗斯没有干预美国大选
阿里巴巴"双11"销售额1682亿元 较上年增39%
阿里巴巴"双11"销售额1682亿元 较上年增39%
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
2017年11月11日 / 早上8点10分 / 1 天前

AIRSHOW-Boeing sees steady Gulf demand, interest in mid-sized jet

1 分钟阅读

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Boeing sought to dispel concerns about a slowdown in the growth of Gulf airlines as the aerospace industry gathered on Saturday for the Dubai Airshow.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the showcase event, executives at the U.S. planemaker also played down the impact of growing political tensions in the region.

“Traffic is coming back and yields are improving and this is going to be a very positive backdrop to the Dubai Airshow,” Marty Bentrott, vice president for Boeing’s commercial sales in the region, said, citing higher profit at Dubai’s Emirates.

He said Boeing had been asked to reschedule some deliveries according to a normal pattern, but had not seen cancellations since a rift between Arab nations and Qatar earlier this year.

Boeing has seen strong regional interest in a proposed new mid-sized passenger jet, he added. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Alexander Smith)

