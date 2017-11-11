AIRSHOW-Boeing sees steady Gulf demand, interest in mid-sized jet

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Boeing sought to dispel concerns about a slowdown in the growth of Gulf airlines as the aerospace industry gathered on Saturday for the Dubai Airshow.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the showcase event, executives at the U.S. planemaker also played down the impact of growing political tensions in the region.

“Traffic is coming back and yields are improving and this is going to be a very positive backdrop to the Dubai Airshow,” Marty Bentrott, vice president for Boeing’s commercial sales in the region, said, citing higher profit at Dubai’s Emirates.

He said Boeing had been asked to reschedule some deliveries according to a normal pattern, but had not seen cancellations since a rift between Arab nations and Qatar earlier this year.

Boeing has seen strong regional interest in a proposed new mid-sized passenger jet, he added. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Alexander Smith)