Investigators say Emirates Boeing plane in 2016 crash had no mechanical faults -report
2017年8月6日 / 上午9点02分 / 7 天内

Investigators say Emirates Boeing plane in 2016 crash had no mechanical faults -report

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

DUBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - UAE investigators looking into the cause of the 2016 Emirates crash at Dubai International Airport have found no mechanical issues with the aircraft prior to the incident.

Investigators were "working to determine and analyze the human performance factors that influenced flight crew actions during the landing and attempted go-around", a United Arab Emirates General Civil Aviation Authority report said on Sunday.

The Aug. 3, 2016 crash was the first major incident in Emirates' more-than-30-year history. All 300 passengers and crew safely evacuated the jet but a firefighter died tackling flames after the Boeing 777-300, caught fire after skidding along the Dubai airport runway on its fuselage. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Louise Ireland)

