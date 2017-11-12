FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE Defence Ministry enters $1.6 bln deal with Lockheed Martin to upgrade F-16 fighters
频道
专题
特朗普表示相信普京说的俄罗斯没有干预美国大选
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普表示相信普京说的俄罗斯没有干预美国大选
一周经济展望：主要央行的政策沟通失灵了吗？
深度分析
一周经济展望：主要央行的政策沟通失灵了吗？
TPP在美国缺席的情况下继续向前推进 将更名为CPTPP
国际财经
TPP在美国缺席的情况下继续向前推进 将更名为CPTPP
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月12日 / 上午10点02分 / 更新于 18 小时前

UAE Defence Ministry enters $1.6 bln deal with Lockheed Martin to upgrade F-16 fighters

1 分钟阅读

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates’ Defence Ministry announced a 6 billion dirham ($1.63 billion) deal with Lockheed Martin Corp to upgrade F-16 jet fighters, a spokesman said on Sunday.

The deal is to upgrade 80 F-16 jet fighters, Major General Abdullah Al Sayed Al Hashemi, Chief of the Military Committee and the spokesman of the UAE Armed Forces, told a news conference. $1 = 3.6725 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi and Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Tom Arnold)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below