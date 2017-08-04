FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala sells second stake in U.S. chipmaker AMD
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月4日 / 早上7点22分 / 9 天前

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala sells second stake in U.S. chipmaker AMD

Stanley Carvalho

2 分钟阅读

ABU DHABI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company on Friday said it sold a 3.9 percent stake in Advanced Micro Devices in its second sale of shares in the U.S.-based semiconductor company this year.

State-owned Mubadala sold 40 million shares or 3.9 percent of the outstanding shares of the company, inclusive of warrants and excluding the convertible bonds, Mubadala spokesman Brian Lott said. The value of the deal was not disclosed. According to Reuters calculations, the sale value was $529.6 million based on AMD’s closing share price of $13.24 on Thursday.

“This is in line with Mubadala’s strategy as a financial investor with a long-term perspective, to optimise our shareholding in certain assets and monetize them at the appropriate time,” Lott said.

In March, Mubadala sold 45 million shares for around $613 million.

Mubadala continues to be the largest shareholder in AMD, holding 57 million common shares and 75 million warrants, representing a 12.9 percent stake.

Mubadala, which has stakes in General Electric and private equity firm Carlyle Group, among others, was formally merged with another Abu Dhabi investment fund, International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) in January.

The merger created a firm with assets of about $122 billion based on valuations at the end of 2016. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below