Casino company Empire City explores alternatives
2017年11月15日

Casino company Empire City explores alternatives

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Privately held Empire City Casino said on Wednesday it was exploring alternatives, including strategic partnerships, to broaden its offering.

The New York-based casino said it seeks to transform its nearly 100-acre property into a leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment venue.

The announcement comes a month after Caesars Entertainment Corp, a casino in Vegas, said its main operating unit emerged from bankruptcy with $2 billion in cash.

Empire City Casino, located at the intersection of Central Park Avenue and Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers, is owned by the Rooney family, which also owns Yonkers Raceway and the National Football League’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is the company’s financial adviser for the review.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

