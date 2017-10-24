FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Direct Investment Fund plans to invest in En+ IPO - BBG
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
2017年10月24日

Russian Direct Investment Fund plans to invest in En+ IPO - BBG

1 分钟阅读

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) along with investors from Asia and the Middle East plans to take part in the upcoming public offering (IPO) of En+, RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday.

“We will be one of the key investors in EN+ IPO with some of our partners. We believe the company is very well positioned and some of our Middle Eastern partners, as well as Asian partners, will participate,” Dmitriev said.

Russia’s En+ Group, which manages tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s aluminium and hydropower businesses, expects to raise a total of $1.5 billion through the IPO in London and Moscow, offering new and existing shares. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell in DUBAI; writing by Katya Golubkova in MOSCOW; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

