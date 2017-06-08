FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Canada's Enbridge eyes market share as competitors' pipes in limbo
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月8日 / 晚上6点24分 / 2 个月前

Canada's Enbridge eyes market share as competitors' pipes in limbo

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

CALGARY, Alberta, June 8 (Reuters) - Canada's Enbridge Inc will take advantage of the uncertainty facing competitors' pipelines to gain market share, including starting early discussions on a new tolling agreement after 2022, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Speaking at an investors event in Toronto, Enbridge Executive Vice President Guy Jarvis did not name the rivals, saying only that customers still seek capacity amid the "lingering uncertainty around when and even if competing pipelines will ever come online."

An election in the Canadian province of British Columbia last month has complicated Kinder Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, with the two parties set to take power vowing to block the project.

TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline project through the United States has presidential approval, but still needs permission from the state of Nebraska. The company's Energy East project to Canada's Atlantic coast had been mired in controversy, its regulatory review process suspended.

"We see a window of opportunity emerging now to start early discussions with our customers on a post-CTS tolling agreement," said Jarvis, referring to Enbridge's 10-year competitive tolling settlement for its Mainline system reached in 2011.

Enbridge, North America's largest energy infrastructure company, has forecast a rise in adjusted earnings this year following its purchase of Spectra Energy Corp.

Jarvis said the company will take advantage of its now larger scale and plans a possible expansion for its 280,000 barrel-per-day Express Pipeline that had once been Spectra's.

Enbridge is "laser-focused" in bringing online projects including its Line 3 Replacement Program from Hardisty, Alberta, to Superior, Wisconsin, Jarvis said.

"It's critical that we get it in service given the continuing uncertainties about competing pipelines," he said. "It then sets the foundation for developing the continued expansion of options on our Mainline." (Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below