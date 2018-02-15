FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 8:01 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Enbridge to double asset sales, targets about C$8 bln, sources say

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK/TORONTO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s biggest pipeline operator, plans to accelerate its divestment program by selling assets valued at about C$8 billion ($6.4 billion) in 2018, more than two times its initial sale target, according to people familiar with the situation.

Under pressure from both investors and rating agencies, the Calgary, Alberta-based firm wants to ramp up the sale of non-core assets from the previous C$3 billion it forecast in November, the people said on condition of anonymity because the process is private. (Reporting by David French in New York and John Tilak in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
