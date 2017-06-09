FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
UPDATE 1-Encana to sell natgas assets to Caerus Oil for $735 mln
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月9日 / 中午11点30分 / 2 个月前

UPDATE 1-Encana to sell natgas assets to Caerus Oil for $735 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details, background)

June 9 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Encana Corp said on Friday it would sell its Piceance natural gas assets in northwestern Colorado to privately held Caerus Oil and Gas LLC for $735 million.

Oil producers have been selling assets to reduce exposure to profit-sapping natural gas assets and to increase liquidity.

ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil producer, in April sold natural gas-heavy assets in the San Juan basin to privately held Hilcorp Energy Co for about $3 billion.

The Piceance asset sale includes 550,000 net acres of leasehold and about 3,100 operated wells and produced 240 million cubic feet per day of natural gas in the first quarter, Encana said.

BMO Capital Markets was the company's financial adviser for the deal. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below