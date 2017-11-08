FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Encana's profit slips 7 pct as production falls
2017年11月8日 / 上午11点10分 / 更新于 1 天前

Encana's profit slips 7 pct as production falls

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp’s profit fell 7.3 percent in the third quarter, hurt by lower oil and gas production.

The Calgary-based company said on Wednesday its net profit slipped to $294 million or 30 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $317 million or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total oil and gas production fell to 284,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 338,000 boe/d a year ago, Encana said. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

