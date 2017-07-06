FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
Endo to voluntarily remove opioid painkiller in U.S.
2017年7月6日 / 下午4点34分 / 1 个月前

Endo to voluntarily remove opioid painkiller in U.S.

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc said it would voluntarily remove its long-lasting opioid painkiller, Opana ER, a month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's withdrawal request amid the growing opioid abuse crisis in the United States.

Endo's shares fell 2.6 percent to $11.09 in afternoon trading on Thursday.

The company expects to incur a pre-tax impairment charge of about $20 million in the second quarter, Endo said.

Opana ER generated sales of about $159 million in 2016. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

