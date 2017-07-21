FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 天前
Endo to shut Alabama operations, cut 18 pct of workforce
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月21日 / 下午1点13分 / 15 天前

Endo to shut Alabama operations, cut 18 pct of workforce

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc said on Friday it would shutter its manufacturing and distribution facilities in Huntsville, Alabama, resulting in a workforce reduction of about 18 percent.

The drugmaker, which employed 4,894 people as of Feb. 21, said it would layoff 875 employees and incur a pretax charge of about $325 million.

Endo said it would also suffer additional depreciation and impairment-related charges of about $255 million.

The facilities are expected to be shut in the next 12 months to 18 months.

Earlier in July, Endo agreed to withdraw its long-acting opioid painkiller Opana ER from the market after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declared its benefit did not outweigh public health risks associated with opioid abuse.

Shares of Dublin, Ireland-based Endo were down marginally in premarket trading. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below