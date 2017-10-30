UPDATE 1-Drugmaker Endo's 3rd-qtr earnings forecast tops estimates

(Adds details on blood pressure drug and lawsuit, updates share price)

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Endo International Plc on Monday forecast earnings for the third quarter well above analysts’ estimates amid a lawsuit filed by it against U.S. health regulators that seeks to protect its blood pressure drug franchise.

The company’s shares rose 5 percent in early trading.

Endo said it expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations of about 85 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts on average were expecting 66 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Endo also said it would “aggressively defend” its blood pressure drug Vasostrict from what it sees as unapproved bulk compounding.

Two of the company’s units filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, alleging the agency had improperly authorized the bulk compounding of hundreds of drugs, including “essentially a copy” of Vasostrict.

Endo forecast revenue of $785 million for the third quarter, down 12.6 percent from a year ago and matching analysts’ estimates. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)