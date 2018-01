Jan 11 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc said on Thursday its unit got a subpoena seeking documents and information related to its drugs that contain the opioid painkiller, oxymorphone.

The subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida broadly requests documents on past or pending lawsuits, as well as on product safety and efficacy, overdoses, diversion, among others. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)