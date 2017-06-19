FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Energen to stick with business plan, ignores Corvex's sale call
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月19日

Energen to stick with business plan, ignores Corvex's sale call

June 19 (Reuters) - Energen Corp said on Monday its board had unanimously decided to stick to its business plan, shrugging off hedge fund Corvex Management LP call in May for a possible sale of the oil and gas producer.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company, which has a large concentration of its assets in the Permian Basin, also raised its 2017 production forecast by 5.9 percent to 70,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Corvex called for a sale of the company in May, saying the shares were "undervalued".

The hedge fund, run by Carl Icahn protege Keith Meister, holds a 5.5 percent stake in Energen as of May 31.

The company's board reviewed the strategic alternatives with inputs from financial advisers JPMorgan and Tudor Pickering Holt & Co.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

