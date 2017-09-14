FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Corvex firm on investor vote after Energen seeks court ruling
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 晚上9点48分 / 1 个月前

Corvex firm on investor vote after Energen seeks court ruling

1 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Corvex Management LP said it would go ahead with its plan to get Energen Corp’s investors to vote on its proposals and called the company’s decision to seek court’s guidance on Alabama’s shareholder rights law a “distraction”.

Corvex, in a letter on Thursday, said the U.S. oil and gas producer's management was "attempting to hide behind the Court", instead of welcoming shareholder talks and that it would "not rest until shareholders' voices are heard." (bit.ly/2xB5A53)

Energen had said on Tuesday it sought the Circuit Court of Jefferson County to adjudicate on whether Corvex’s 10.1 percent stake allowed it to call a special shareholder meeting under Alabama laws.

Corvex, which has emerged as Energen’s biggest shareholder, has since May waged a public campaign urging the company to sell itself or make changes to its board.

Energen was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below