Corvex nominates four directors to Energen's board

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Activist investor Corvex Management LP said on Wednesday it is nominating four candidates to Energen Corp’s board of directors, as it pushes for major changes at the company.

The move is ahead of Energen’s annual shareholder meeting.

Corvex, which is the oil and gas producer’s biggest shareholder, since last May has waged a public campaign urging the company to sell itself or make changes to its board.

The $5.5 billion hedge fund, run by activist investor Keith Meister, said in September it would go ahead with its plan to get Energen’s investors to vote on its proposals after the company sought court guidance to adjudicate on whether Corvex’s stake allowed it to call a special shareholder meeting under Alabama laws.

Corvex owns about 9.9 percent of Energen’s shares, as per the company’s latest statement. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)