FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Petrobras revokes gas contract with J&F unit over corruption
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月8日 / 中午12点04分 / 2 个月前

Petrobras revokes gas contract with J&F unit over corruption

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, June 8 (Reuters) - State-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA revoked on Thursday a contract to supply natural gas to a thermal power station held by a unit of holding company J&F Investimentos due to a breach of anticorruption terms.

J&F is owned by the Batista family, who are at the center of a corruption scandal threatening President Michel Temer. Petrobras, as the oil company is known, will charge the so-called Âmbar SA unit 70 million reais ($21.4 million) in amends over the contract breach, according to a securities filing.

$1 = 3.27 reais Reporting by Luciano Costa and Bruno Federowski; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below