DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero files lawsuit against PG&E over Benicia refinery power outage

July 3 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United States on June 30 * Valero files lawsuit against PG&E over Benicia refinery power outage * Alon Big Spring, Texas, refinery reports diesel hydrotreater shutdown * Valero reports flaring at Benicia, Calif., refinery * PES reports unit startup at Phila. refinery on June 23 * PBF plans large shutdown at Toledo refinery in March - sources =============================================================================================== REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST) =============================================================================================== Company Location Capacity* Timing Reason/Notes Unit Cap Link EAST COAST: