19 天前
DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Total Port Arthur refinery reformer restart on hold
2017年7月18日 / 凌晨5点26分 / 19 天前

DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Total Port Arthur refinery reformer restart on hold

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

    July 18 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United
States on July 16-17: 
    
    * Shell says maintenance complete at Martinez, Calif. refinery                              
    * Phillips 66 reports power restored after brief outage at Sweeny refinery                 
    * Citgo's Corpus Christi, Texas gasoline unit operating normally: sources                  
    * PES shuts boiler, limits production at Phila. refinery - source                           
    * Total Port Arthur refinery reformer restart on hold -sources                              
    * Valero's McKee, Texas refinery reports ESP interruption                                  
    * Chevron reports unplanned flaring, breakdown at El Segundo, CA, refinery                 
    * Shell reports unit start up at Martinez, Calif. refinery on July 13                      
    * Marathon reports emissions at Catlettsburg, Ky. refinery on July 14                      
    * CVR reports start up process at Coffeyville, Kansas plant on July 15                     
    
   
===============================================================================================
REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST)                
===============================================================================================
Company      Location     Capacity*  Timing    Reason/Notes      Unit Cap    Link
EAST COAST:

