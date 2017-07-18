DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Total Port Arthur refinery reformer restart on hold

July 18 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United States on July 16-17: * Shell says maintenance complete at Martinez, Calif. refinery * Phillips 66 reports power restored after brief outage at Sweeny refinery * Citgo's Corpus Christi, Texas gasoline unit operating normally: sources * PES shuts boiler, limits production at Phila. refinery - source * Total Port Arthur refinery reformer restart on hold -sources * Valero's McKee, Texas refinery reports ESP interruption * Chevron reports unplanned flaring, breakdown at El Segundo, CA, refinery * Shell reports unit start up at Martinez, Calif. refinery on July 13 * Marathon reports emissions at Catlettsburg, Ky. refinery on July 14 * CVR reports start up process at Coffeyville, Kansas plant on July 15 =============================================================================================== REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST) =============================================================================================== Company Location Capacity* Timing Reason/Notes Unit Cap Link EAST COAST: