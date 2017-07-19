FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 天内
DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Marathon Texas City refinery idled by crude unit leak
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 凌晨4点22分 / 17 天内

DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Marathon Texas City refinery idled by crude unit leak

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

    July 18 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United
States on July 18: 
    
    * Marathon Texas City refinery idled by crude unit leak -sources                            
    * Shell reports process unit upset at Deer Park, Texas facility                            
    * Marathon Galveston Bay residual HTU operating normally -sources                          
    * Marathon reports RHU compressor issue at Galveston Bay, Texas refinery                    
    * PES sees pump fire at Point Breeze crude unit - source                                    
   
    * PBF reports charge pump failures in hydrocracker unit at Torrance refinery                
    * PBF Energy reports unplanned flaring, breakdown at Torrance, CA, refinery                
    * PBF Energy shuts 43,000 bpd reformer at Delaware refinery - source                        
    * PBF Energy running 49,000 bpd coker at reduced rates - source                             
    * Valero warns of planned flaring at Wilmington, CA, refinery                              
    * PBF Energy warns of planned flaring at Torrance, CA, refinery                            
   
===============================================================================================
REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST)                
===============================================================================================
Company      Location     Capacity*  Timing    Reason/Notes      Unit Cap    Link
EAST COAST:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below