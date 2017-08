DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Total Port Arthur, Texas refinery restarting reformer

July 19 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United States on July 19: * Phillips 66 reports flaring at Wilmington, Calif. refinery * HollyFrontier to restart FCC at Kansas refinery early next week - source * Total Port Arthur, Texas refinery restarting reformer - sources * Marathon restarts Texas City refinery crude unit -sources * Phillips 66 says no planned work underway at Rodeo, Calif. refinery =============================================================================================== REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST) =============================================================================================== Company Location Capacity* Timing Reason/Notes Unit Cap Link EAST COAST: