12 天前
DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Marathon Petroleum shuts Kentucky refinery after power outage
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月24日 / 凌晨5点08分 / 12 天前

DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Marathon Petroleum shuts Kentucky refinery after power outage

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

    July 24 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United
States on July 21-23: 
    
    * Monroe Energy delays Trainer, Pa. refinery-wide shutdown -sources                        
    * Shell reports planned work at Deer Park, Texas facility                                  
    * PES reports minor fire at Point Breeze, Phila. refinery on July 17                       
    * HollyFrontier begins restart of FCC at Kansas refinery -source                           
    * PBF Energy warns of planned flaring at Torrance, CA, refinery                            
    * Monroe Energy cuts production in FCC at PA refinery -source                              
    * Total Port Arthur refinery preparing to restart reformer –sources                        
    * Marathon Petroleum shuts Kentucky refinery after power outage -sources                   
    * Valero reports FCC trip at McKee, Texas refinery                                         
    * Citgo's Louisiana refinery sees unit malfunction - report                                 
    
===============================================================================================
REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST)                
===============================================================================================
Company      Location     Capacity*  Timing    Reason/Notes      Unit Cap    Link
EAST COAST:

