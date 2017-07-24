DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Marathon Petroleum shuts Kentucky refinery after power outage

July 24 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United States on July 21-23: * Monroe Energy delays Trainer, Pa. refinery-wide shutdown -sources * Shell reports planned work at Deer Park, Texas facility * PES reports minor fire at Point Breeze, Phila. refinery on July 17 * HollyFrontier begins restart of FCC at Kansas refinery -source * PBF Energy warns of planned flaring at Torrance, CA, refinery * Monroe Energy cuts production in FCC at PA refinery -source * Total Port Arthur refinery preparing to restart reformer –sources * Marathon Petroleum shuts Kentucky refinery after power outage -sources * Valero reports FCC trip at McKee, Texas refinery * Citgo's Louisiana refinery sees unit malfunction - report =============================================================================================== REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST) =============================================================================================== Company Location Capacity* Timing Reason/Notes Unit Cap Link EAST COAST: