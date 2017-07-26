DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Marathon to restart Kentucky refinery by end of week

July 25 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United States on July 25: * Marathon Petroleum to restart Kentucky refinery by end of week -source * Shell reports leak at Deer Park, Texas facility * Marathon reports power outage at Catlettsburg, Ky. plant on July 23 * Motiva Port Arthur refinery operations normal -sources * Shell reports pipe leak at Deer Park, Texas plant =============================================================================================== REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST) =============================================================================================== Company Location Capacity* Timing Reason/Notes Unit Cap Link EAST COAST: