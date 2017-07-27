DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Marathon Galveston Bay, Texas refinery reports SRU upset

July 26 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United States on July 26: * Shell Convent refinery plans spring 2018 work on HCU –sources * Exxon Baton Rouge 2016 blast began with stuck valve -U.S. board * Marathon Galveston Bay, Texas refinery reports SRU upset * Phillips 66 reports unplanned flaring, breakdown at Wilmington, CA, refinery * Phillips 66 says planned work underway at Los Angeles refinery * Phillips 66 reports emissions at Wilmington, California refinery * Phillips 66 says no planned work underway at Borger, Texas refinery * Phillips 66 Borger, Texas refinery reports work on FCC ESP * PBF reports emissions during maintenance at Delaware City refinery * HollyFrontier reports emissions at Tulsa East, West refinery * Valero Ardmore, Okla. refinery reports SRU emissions on July 24 * CVR Wynnewood, Okla. refinery reports emissions on July 23 =============================================================================================== REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST) =============================================================================================== Company Location Capacity* Timing Reason/Notes Unit Cap Link EAST COAST: