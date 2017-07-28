FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 天前
DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Shell to shutter Convent gasoline unit in early '18
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 凌晨2点48分 / 8 天前

DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Shell to shutter Convent gasoline unit in early '18

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

    July 27 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United
States on July 27: 
    
    * Shell to shutter Convent gasoline unit in early '18 -sources                             
    * Valero says refineries to run up to 93 pct of capacity in 3rd qtr of 2017                
    * Valero says switched refineries to light crude slate in June                             
    * Petrobras Pasadena, Tx, refinery reports various unit startups                           
    * Petrobras Pasadena, Texas, refinery reports FCC, associated unit shutdowns               
    * Petrobras reports multiple units shut at Pasadena, Texas refinery                        
    * Shell reports process upset at Martinez, Calif. refinery on July 24                      
    * Phillips 66 reports unplanned flaring, breakdown at Wilmington, CA, refinery             

===============================================================================================
REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST)                
===============================================================================================
Company      Location     Capacity*  Timing    Reason/Notes      Unit Cap    Link
EAST COAST:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below