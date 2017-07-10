DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Exxon Baytown refinery HCU overhaul to finish in Aug -sources

July 9 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United States on July 7-9: * Exxon reports flaring at Beaumont, Texas refinery- community line * Exxon Baytown refinery HCU overhaul to finish in Aug -sources * Valero begins gasoline unit repairs at Memphis refinery -sources * Exxon's Beaumont, Texas refinery plans weekend HCU restart: sources =============================================================================================== REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST) =============================================================================================== Company Location Capacity* Timing Reason/Notes Unit Cap Link EAST COAST: