DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Exxon Beaumont refinery shuts HCU due to leak -sources

July 10 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United States on July 10: * Shell Convent refinery restarts gasoline, alkylation units -sources * Total Port Arthur refinery shuts reformer for repairs -sources * Marathon Texas City gasoline unit shut for repair -sources * Exxon Beaumont, Texas plant reports control valve malfunction on July 9 * Valero Memphis gasoline unit may restart Mon or Tues -sources * PBF reports emissions at Torrance, Calif. refinery * Exxon Beaumont refinery shuts hydrocracker due to leak -sources * Marathon's Texas City refinery reports work on FCC regenerator * Shell reports pipe leak at Martinez, Calif. refinery on July 7 =============================================================================================== REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST) =============================================================================================== Company Location Capacity* Timing Reason/Notes Unit Cap Link EAST COAST: