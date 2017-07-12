DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Shell Convent gasoline, alky units running at minimum -sources

July 11 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United States on July 11: * Exxon reports flaring at Beaumont, Texas refinery * Shell Convent gasoline, alky units running at minimum -sources * PBF reports planned flaring at Torrance, California refinery * Valero Memphis refinery restarting gasoline unit -sources * Valero Memphis gasoline unit boosting output after restart-sources [nL1N1K21ZH =============================================================================================== REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST) =============================================================================================== Company Location Capacity* Timing Reason/Notes Unit Cap Link EAST COAST: