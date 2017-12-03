FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Energy Transfer could recover given business prospects - Barron's
频道
专题
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
半岛局势
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
中国财经
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
深度分析
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月3日 / 晚上10点44分 / 2 天前

Energy Transfer could recover given business prospects - Barron's

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners , an oil and gas pipeline company, may see its value rise given strong business prospects and a potential change to its governance, financial publication Barron’s reported.

Energy Transfer, a master-limited partnership, has underperformed its peers and the value of its units are down about 31 percent so far this year.

Energy Transfer has strong strategic assets including projects due to be completed next year, according to the report.

The company could also benefit from a potential restructuring, which could reduce Energy Transfer Partner’s payments to Energy Transfer Equity, according to the report.

Energy Transfer has previously said no internal restructuring is likely before late 2019. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below