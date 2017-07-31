FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy Transfer to sell 32 pct in Rover pipeline entity to Blackstone
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月31日

Energy Transfer to sell 32 pct in Rover pipeline entity to Blackstone

July 31 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners L.P said on Monday that it would sell a 32.44 percent stake in the firm constructing the Rover pipeline project to Blackstone for about $1.57 billion.

The 700-mile Rover pipeline, the biggest natural gas pipeline under construction in the United States, is designed to transport 3.25 billion cubic feet per day of domestically produced natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica Shale production areas to markets across the U.S.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, the company said.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

