ETP eyes new crude pipeline from Permian basin to Nederland, Texas

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP is considering constructing a new crude oil pipeline from the Permian basin in Texas to Nederland, Texas, a company executive said on a fourth-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

The company said it was “aggressively pursuing a larger project” without giving specific details.

Energy Transfer Partners said it brought Phase 1 of its Permian Express 3 pipeline online in the fourth quarter, with additional volumes expected to come online later this year. The company said it is also evaluating an additional 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) expansion on the line.