2017年9月16日

Enterprise says fire nearly out at Texas NGL complex

2 分钟阅读

HOUSTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Friday night at an Enterprise Products Partners LP brine pit at its natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and storage complex in Mont Belvieu, Texas, said a spokesman for the company.

No injuries were reported from the blaze, which was nearly extinguished by 9:30 p.m. CDT (0230 Saturday GMT), said Enterprise spokesman Rick Rainey.

A Mont Belvieu Police Department spokeswoman confirmed the fire was contained and nearly out.

The fire started when hydrocarbons, likely butane or propane, mixed in the salt water brine were ignited, Rainey said.

Salt water brine is pumped in and out of underground salt caverns used to store NGLs at Enterprise’s Mont Belvieu complex, located 32 miles (51.5 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

As NGLs are pumped into the caverns, brine is pumped out. When NGLs have to be pumped out, brine is pumped back into the caverns.

Enterprise describes the Mont Belvieu complex on its website as “the largest of its kind in the world, offering customers access to approximately 130 million barrels of underground storage capacity, and 670,000 barrels per day of NGL fractionation capability.” (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Tom Hogue)

