Enterprise says may raise tariffs on Seaway crude oil pipeline
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
2017年11月2日 / 下午4点05分

Enterprise says may raise tariffs on Seaway crude oil pipeline

HOUSTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners said on Thursday that it is evaluating whether to raise tariffs on its 850,000 barrel-per-day Seaway pipeline system, Senior Vice President Brent Secrest said on the company’s third-quarter earnings call.

The move comes after TransCanada Corp. last month sought to increase its temporary discounted spot rate for light crude on its 700,000 bpd Marketlink pipeline effective Dec. 1.

A commitment renewal on Seaway is also approaching, but Enterprise does not have plans to renew it any time soon, Secrest added.

Reporting by Bryan Sims; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
