Brazilian funds put wind farm up for sale -sources

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian wind farm operator Eolica Faisa SA has been put up for sale by the two Brazilian investment funds that are its controlling shareholders, three sources with knowledge of the matter said this week.

Faisa owns a wind farm with five wind mills that have a total 136 MW generating capacity, built by funds managed by local lenders Banco Votorantim SA and Banco do Brasil SA’s asset management units.

The sources, asking for anonymity because talks are private, declined to disclose the value shareholders are expecting from the sale. The funds spent 540 million reais ($163 million) on the wind farm construction.

The wind farm, which started generation in 2014, used equipment supplied by India’s Suzlon Energy Ltd. But the company left Brazil last year, and the need to look for a new supplier for maintenance may impact the amount potential bidders are willing to pay, the sources added.

Votorantim and Banco do Brasil’s asset management units declined to comment on the matter.