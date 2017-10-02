FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Equifax failed to patch security vulnerability in March -- testimony
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 下午2点46分 / 16 天前

Equifax failed to patch security vulnerability in March -- testimony

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc failed to patch a software security vulnerability after being alerted in March by the U.S. Homeland Security Department to the issue that led to hackers obtaining personal information from over 140 million Americans, the company’s former chief executive will tell Congress in written testimony made public Monday.

“It appears that the breach occurred because of both human error and technology failures,” said former CEO Richard Smith, who apologized for the breach before his appearance before a U.S. House committee on Tuesday and said the company is taking a number of steps to better protect personal data.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below