Equifax takes web page offline after reports of new cyber attack
2017年10月12日 / 下午4点13分 / 6 天前

Equifax takes web page offline after reports of new cyber attack

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc has taken one of its web pages offline as its security team looks into reports of another potential cyber breach, the credit reporting company, which recently disclosed a hack that compromised the sensitive information of 145.5 million people, said on Thursday.

The move came after an independent security analyst on Wednesday found Equifax's website was under the control of attackers trying to trick visitors into installing fraudulent Adobe Flash updates that could infected computers with malware, the technology news website Ars Technica reported. (here) (Reporting by John McCrank)

