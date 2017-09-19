FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Equifax says 100,000 Canadians likely affected by data breach
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月19日 / 下午3点40分 / 1 个月前

Equifax says 100,000 Canadians likely affected by data breach

2 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Credit scoring company Equifax Inc said on Tuesday that the personal details of around 100,000 Canadians were exposed in the massive breach it disclosed earlier this month.

The company said criminals got access to files containing personal information of some Canadian consumers - including names, addresses, social insurance numbers and in some cases credit card information - via a consumer website application intended for use by U.S. consumers.

It was the first estimate of Canadian exposure the company has provided since saying on Sept. 7 that Canadian and UK residents were also at risk in the attack, in which details on some 143 million U.S. consumers had been exposed.

Lisa Nelson, the president and general manager of Equifax Canada, apologized to those who may have been affected and acknowledged frustration about a lack of clarity, saying the company would write to them with steps they should take.

Equifax said last week that it would likely need to contact fewer than 400,000 British consumers whose personal information may have been accessed in the breach. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Dan Grebler)

