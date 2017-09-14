U.S. FTC opens probe into massive Equifax hack

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission has opened a probe into Equifax’s massive data breach, where hackers stole a treasure trove of personal information about up to 143 million people.

“The FTC typically does not comment on ongoing investigations. However, in light of the intense public interest and the potential impact of this matter, I can confirm that FTC staff is investigating the Equifax data breach,” spokesman Peter Kaplan said in a brief email statement.

Equifax did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the FTC probe.

The FTC will file a complaint against companies that it feels have been sloppy in protecting consumer data.